“Can’t we all just get along?”
It’s the question we haven’t heard very often for the past two holiday seasons. But at the restored Thanksgiving family gathering of 2021, the old specter of incivility looms large. Because of the pandemic, for better or worse, we’ve avoided near-violent, inter-family confrontations about religion and politics (certainly in some cases, we can’t detect a difference).
This all begs the far more consequential question: Is the institution of American public civility nearing its last breath? Bill Maher recently repeated his call for tolerance and a renewed effort to find common ground because, he quipped, “the left will never win a civil war since the right has all the guns and knows how to use them.”
And so I ask again: Is our national (and, for that matter, local) politics steaming toward the iceberg of total destruction, or, is some level of civility so institutionalized that it will never cease to exist? And finally, if violent insurrection becomes a frequently used strategy, will it remain the province of radical militia or guerrilla-style insurgents, or become a tragic repetition of our 1861-65 bloodbath?
As family celebrants — or as citizen believers in our constitutional form of republic — we must all confront these very real possibilities. It is entirely human to vent our anger, frustration or dissatisfaction. But when extreme heat is turned loose, it must not vaporize the bonds we all share as Americans. As the great mind of Mahatma Ghandi once declared, “There are many principles that I would willingly die for; but there is no idea that I could ever consider killing for.”
Thomas Smith
Durand
