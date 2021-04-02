Easter Sunday will mark a resurrection of a different sort for Hope Vineyard Church in Owosso. The church is formally opening its new, larger facility with a 10 a.m. Easter Sunday Service at 119 North Delaney Road, the former Rollhaven Skating Center.
Six years ago, the church found itself at a crossroads as to its future. The congregation had dwindled to 15 attendees. The church was without a pastor. Leadership in the Association of Vineyard Churches recommended it be closed.
As a final option, I, as a former Vineyard pastor and “church planter,” became pastor and began a replant of the church. The church was renamed Hope Vineyard. Over time the church began to grow as previous members returned and new members became a part of the church.
Several years ago the church began a search for a larger building. Their storefront facility in downtown Owosso was often 80 to 90 percent full and lacked necessary classroom and office space. We had stuffed 75 chairs into the building and some Sundays only had five or six empty seats.
Numerous building options were explored but none seem to work for the growing church. In September 2020 the church was informed the Rollhaven building was available for purchase. The congregation purchased the building in December and has spent several months remodeling the facility.
We understand that many in the community were disappointed to see the skating center close, but this is the second Rollhaven facility to be sold in the past three years and converted to uses other than a skating rink. Our desire is to use the facility in a way that meets the needs of our congregation and also allows us to meet needs within our community.
The Hope Vineyard congregation has met for several weeks at the new building, but this Easter Sunday is the official opening. The larger sanctuary allows the church to maintain a safe distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is also plenty of space in a newly remodeled nursery and a kids church program for ages 4 through sixth grade.
Even though the remodeling is not entirely complete and for example we’re still awaiting shipment of 150 new chairs, this seemed like a great Sunday to say to the community that God’s power not only gives new life to individuals but also to struggling churches. We welcome anyone who doesn’t have a church home to join with us to celebrate Easter and worship our risen Lord.
Robert Moore
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.