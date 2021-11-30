As a veteran, I’ve seen firsthand what government waste and spending can look like, and have watched how throwing money at a problem does not make it go away. The Pentagon and other government agencies have long gotten away with an excessive amount of tax dollar spending and waste — that must be stopped.
The Project On Government Oversight (POGO) recently conducted a survey on Michigan voters regarding their feelings on corruption and solutions to stop it. The results overwhelmingly show that a majority of Michigan voters across the political spectrum are concerned about government corruption and mostly in agreement about the right solutions to curb it: close the “revolving door” and protect whistleblowers and inspectors general.
Approximately 82% of Michigan voters believe that improving protections for people who witness and report corruption, like whistleblowers, would be an “effective” or “very effective” anti-corruption measure — and I could not agree more.
Whistleblowers have the unique position of both understanding the operations of a government agency or organization, as well as what constitutes “right” and “wrong” within that entity. They can provide valuable insight that does not just stop one-off instances of corruption, but also builds a framework for reducing corruption over the long term.
Enforcing anti-corruption measures starts with protecting those who call out government mismanagement in the first place. I hope that other Michigan voters will join me in supporting anti-corruption legislation currently under consideration in Congress.
Derrick Miller
Ann Arbor
Editor’s note: Miller is executive director of Community Action Network. He was born and raised in Owosso.
