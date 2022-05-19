I see that one recent letter writer takes a double barrel shot at Republicans and gun control and misses on both counts.
While I’m not a Republican, I do know that they do get donations from the National Rifle Association. But, that is not the main reason they vote the way they do — opposing gun control. They vote against it because their constituents want them to vote that way. It is as simple as that. They know the laws that they want to pass will never affect the criminals, only law-abiding gun owners. Focus on the crooks.
And let’s be clear about Democrats supposedly in favor of “life-saving measures.” These are the same Democrats that pushed for defunding the police that has led to the tremendous upswing in violent crime that we’ve been experiencing. The same Democrats who implemented no-cash bail, releasing violent criminals back into society almost immediately. The same Democrats who said that they would pay the bail (when it was charged) for violent Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters when they were arrested during the George Floyd riots. Is it any wonder that Americans purchased firearms by the millions to protect themselves during the last two years?
And remember, the Democrats who shut down your businesses, killed your careers and prosecuted a barber for simply trying to make a living, are now asking you to re-elect them so that they can keep their jobs that they never had to sacrifice anything for. Never forget what they did to you.
Carl Stevens
Owosso
