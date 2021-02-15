There are two distinct belief systems that people can choose to adopt in their approach to work. The first and more common approach is to resist all necessary process improvements by attempting to shut down any potential changes with the stale, tired cliche “that’s the way it’s always been done.”
The alternative approach requires thinking.
I salute Commissioner Jeremy Root for taking the road less traveled by in Shiawassee County government in choosing a thoughtful, proactive approach to problem solving in human resources and personnel matters.
A sincere attempt at a root cause analysis is always an occasion for celebration given how ubiquitous the “status quo” resistance to change is in all aspects of communal life and society. The influence of the standardized, factory assembly line like model of mid-20th century education that formed our beloved baby boomers still continues to hold us back in a world that no longer exists.
If only there were a procedure manual for resolving that.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
