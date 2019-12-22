The Owosso Area Ministerial Association wishes to issue the following unified statement in response to a racially influenced violent attack on a family, who are members of our community, which occurred in Owosso over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Given the Christmas season, let us seek inspiration from the Bible, Luke 2:14 — “Glory to God in the highest, and on Earth peace, good will toward all men.”
May we all take this moment to look at our community through this very lens of God’s call to action, to follow his footsteps of peace and good will.
May we all raise the bar on how we reflect God’s call to peace. Peace in our lives. Peace in our homes. Peace in our community. Peace on Earth.
May we all look deeply into our hearts and reflect on the state of good will in our community. And even so, as in Luke, we are told “all men.” May we reflect God’s good light out to each other, despite perceived differences.
We invite all to look to what unifies us. God’s children, this Christmas season. We pray an hope for all who call Owosso home, and all who visit our lovely town, to feel welcomed with peace and good will from all members of this unified community — all year ’round.
Join us in prayer for Owosso, our state, our nation and the world.
The Owosso Area
Ministerial Association
