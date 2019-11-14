Memorial Healthcare in Owosso is hijacking our healthcare.
I have to go to the pain clinic for a prescription for pain meds, typically every month. They are located on Memorial Healthcare grounds. Because of that, and the fact they belong to Memorial Healthcare Group, they now charge me and my insurance more than 50 percent more than I used to pay.
They bill my insurance as an “outpatient” instead of “office visit.” Now, because they changed the wording, I have to pay $68 instead of the typical $40 co-pay for a specialist per my insurance. No other doctors in Owosso will write scripts for pain meds. I don’t have a choice.
They refuse to change the wording. They monopolize the health care in this town. I don’t receive injections for pain from them, or anything else: just a simple prescription.
I have to pay them $68 to be able to get $4 worth of pain medication. It’s a very low dose, I might add.
They should not be able to get away with it, but they do.
Robyn Guinn
Caledonia Township
