I would like to take this opportunity to endorse Joe Ibarra for sheriff of Shiawassee County. Joe has helped me out many times with electronic and/or computer problems and has been very gracious with his time.
Joe would make an excellent sheriff as he has integrity, internal fortitude and a willingness to do the right thing at the right time. I know Joe has been a reserve officer with the Owosso Police Department for years and has been involved in the Curwood Festival and many other events.
Joe’s honesty is second to none and to have him in charge of the Sheriff’s Department and the county jail would make me very proud of Shiawassee County and the town I live in.
Steve Barnes
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.