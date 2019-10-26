It is outrageous! It is unconscionable! It is, unsurprisingly, another slander by our pretender president.
While surrounded by his GOP cabinet, Donald Trump referred to the Constitution of the United States as “phony.”
He was attacking the “Emolument” clause, which was included by the Founders to prevent foreign gifts or bribes from influencing presidential decisions.
Because Trump refused to divest his business holding following his election, we have no way of knowing how his wealth has affected his policies.
And since Republicans have not compelled him to submit his tax returns (as have been by all presidents since Richard Nixon), we have no way of knowing how his business decisions have contributed to possible corruption as he continued to borrow money from offshore banks
Instead of making his records transparent, he now attacks the very document he swore to uphold.
The forty-fifth president has not only failed to uphold his oath of office, he has denigrated the wisdom placed on paper in Philadelphia, by our Founding Fathers, in 1787.
Thomas Smith
Durand
