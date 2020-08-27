What I would like to say is get out and vote.
Literally get out of your house and go to wherever you go to vote. It’s safe. You go to Wal-Mart and Meijer; there are more people there and we don’t think about it.
If you have to vote by mail, fine, otherwise go out and vote like you have been doing for years.
Julie Aspinwall
Owosso
Agree. Seems that common sense isn't so common anymore. No reason not to vote-whether it's at the polls or via a mail-in ballot! Would be great to see 100% participation rather than the low turnouts.
