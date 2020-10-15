An unborn baby has just been aborted.
Who was she? Or he? Did anyone acknowledge their life? The father? The parents of the woman? Maybe a friend? Did the woman see a pro-life billboard, or a pregnancy center’s website?
These questions are important, but our country’s laws mean that the child’s life ultimately rests solely on the subjective feelings of the woman. The reality is the child became just another nameless, faceless statistic, one of 860,000 fellow unborn children who met their grisly end at an abortion facility, pulled apart by forceps, or a vacuum pump. Or perhaps the end was in a toilet, in the woman’s home or office, due to the abortion pill.
Imagine if, along with the daily overflow of numbers on the coronavirus presented on the TV, radio, and newspapers, there was an equal amount of time devoted to sharing the numbers of babies killed each day by abortion. Certainly, there is plenty of fodder for such reporting, with 2,300 or so unborn lives snuffed out every day in our country — 27,339 annually in Michigan alone, that’s 87 a day not counting Sundays when, I guess, even most abortionists rest.
However, we live in a culture that does not talk much about abortion. Sometimes it is brought up in a political argument, or like now, in the case of a Supreme Court nomination. Perhaps you’ll hear a passing, generic reference on a Sunday, or perhaps a brief news story. Perhaps a few individual voices may reach a woman in a crisis pregnancy, other than that the full weight of our culture is against the life of the child.
Unless your heart has been broken by abortion, you are not going to make saving these innocent children a priority. If more than 860,000 children were abducted for sex trafficking every year, how long would it take until we move heaven and earth to put a stop to it? Would improving the economic situation be the only acceptable or sufficient response to stop it?
If you say, “I’m pro-life,” but the four children who died while you read this take a lower priority to your views about tax policy or the level of rage from the anchors on the six o’clock news, then your heart hasn’t really been broken yet.
Who will speak for these children?
In this election we have two parties with diametrically opposite positions regarding the life of the unborn child. We have before us life and death. Choose life.
Dennis Hrcka
President
Right to Life of Shiawassee County
