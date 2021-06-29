I have a question for all the vocal, editorial-writing, staunch supporters of the Second Amendment. You know who I mean. The “Don’t tread on me” and “You can take my gun when you pry it out of my cold dead hand,” kind of person.
I can’t think of anyone that’s against the Second Amendment as it is written. Where we differ is in the interpretation. But, I digress. The question that’s been bothering me is where was your outrage and editorials in support of the Second Amendment when Breonna Taylor was murdered? Louisville police shot 32 rounds into her apartment, striking her 6 times after breaking down her door, with no warrant and in the middle of the night. She and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were awakened from a sound sleep and thought they were being broken into by intruders to do them harm — wouldn’t you think the same thing?
They even called 9-1-1 to report the break-in (it’s on record). Walker fired one shot at them with his legally owned, licensed gun to protect he and Taylor and later was arrested for attempted murder. No charges against the police officers were ever brought for Taylor’s death. Walker was legally using his Second Amendment right exactly for the reason it was written, to protect oneself, family (and country) from immediate harm. And yet, not a single outcry from the gun rights people, including the National Rifle Association, in defense of this man. I wonder why … I think I know.
Patricia Wheeler
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.