John Lewis, a former esteemed member of the U. S. House of Representatives, often repeated the following quote: “Without the right to vote there can be no democracy.”
Josef Stalin, the dictator of the former Soviet Union, a Communist nation, also often repeated the following quote: “It’s not the number of people who vote, but who counts the votes.”
It appears recently that the Republican Party, the party of Abraham Lincoln, has adopted Stalin’s strategy to corrupt the forthcoming 2022 and 2024 elections. Uncle Joe must be joyful while lying in his coffin, while old Abe must be shedding tears of disbelief about how the Republican Party has, in desperation, chosen to take the low road.
How sad it must also be for those Republicans, who possess high ethical and moral integrity, who are now astounded to what depth their party has chosen to succumb. Shame on the leadership of the Republican Party.
Frank Davis
Vernon
(2) comments
It's always the liberals who bring up comparisons between those with whom they disagree and dictators who killed millions of people. Might be a little disproportionate? We're talking voting rules here, aren't we?
No comparison. The GOP are trying to rig the elections. AND infiltrate the military.
