The undersigned Middlebury Township residents support the reelection of Mike Herendeen for Middlebury Township Supervisor.
Mike has devoted more than 40 years to public service as an Army veteran, police officer, administrative law judge, assistant prosecuting attorney, county administrator and, for the past eight years, as our township supervisor. Mike works with the rest of the board to keep the township well-managed, financially stable, and responsive to resident’s concerns. As an attorney, Mike often handles legal issues and routine legal matters without having to incur attorney fees from the township’s legal firm, and in his role as the township’s representative and chair of the Ovid-Middlebury Emergency Services Authority (OMESA) board of trustees, the OMESA board was able to bring in the much-needed new fire hall on budget and with no increase in the Authority’s current millage.
Because there are no Democrats running for Middlebury Township offices this year, the race for supervisor will be decided at the primary election in August. Please join us with your absentee ballot or at the precinct on Aug. 4 to reelect Mike Herendeen for Middlebury Township supervisor.
Richard Semans
Trustee and former supervisor
Rose Brown
Township clerk
Susan Swan
Deputy clerk
Carolyn Stevens
Township treasurer
Richard Givens
Former trustee
Jeffery Swan
Mike Stevens
David Sovis
Gene Ruess
Chris Sinicropi Potts
EDITOR’S NOTE: Herendeen is opposed by Republican Carl Chalker.
