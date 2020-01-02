Shame on you, Democratic National Party. It is becoming more evident only two weeks after your impeachment that your efforts turned out to be totally worthless.
And to think of what much more you could have done these past three years other than “hate” our president.
Like him or hate him, he is still our president, and will be even after all your totally wasted efforts.
You will go down in history as the party that has been the most unkind and disrespectful to any president since George Washington.
James Crawford
New Lothrop
(2) comments
I don't hate the man, I pity him!
"Since George Washington?" You mean OBAMA. Remember all the bumper stickers on all trucks? One Big A_ _ Mistake America.
