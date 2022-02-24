As if to double down on his own treasonous renunciation of American intelligence assessments while speaking in Helsinki, Sweden — and in effect defending Vladimir Putin’s unbelievable denial of Russia’s 2016 U.S. election interference for the sole purpose of electing Donald Trump — the former president has now labeled the seizure of a large region of eastern Ukraine to be the act of a “genius.”
This putrid excuse for an American chief executive has, from his own mouth, made perfectly clear what his actions would have been had he won in 2020: Trump would have totally and unconditionally surrendered NATO’s eastern European defense posture and flown Air Force One to Moscow for a formal signing of articles of capitulation; and a final agreement for construction of the Trump Kremlin Tower.
If any doubt has lingered in any Republican mind as to the true allegiance of their dear leader to the greatest enemy of western democracy, applying the word “genius” to such a Russian dictator should confirm the villainy and treason of the 45th president. What more will it take for the party of Abraham Lincoln to vaporize all surviving contamination from the sewer of traitor Trump?
Thomas Smith
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.