Donald Trump’s “former” accounting service has now disengaged from the Trump Organization, proclaiming that a decade worth of tax submissions are no longer to be trusted. The National Archives have announced that “classified” documents (found in 15 boxes of stolen White House records) were recovered at Mar-a-Lago in Florida; and many documents were reconstructed from “ripped up attempts” to destroy presidential records.
A judge has now approved civil cases (brought against Trump for his Jan. 6 insurrection provocation) to proceed into discovery and depositions. And another judge has ordered Trump, his son and daughter to provide sworn testimony in a New York state business fraud case. Finally, the Georgia attorney general has seated a grand jury to begin a formal investigation into Trump’s attempt to undermine that state’s 2020 election result.
The Jan. 6 select committee will begin hearings this spring — revealing months of witness testimony and thousands of pages of evidence, which will paint a full picture of the most corrupt, most destructive four-year term of office in American presidential history. This culminated in a treasonous effort to violently seize power and destroy our democracy. In spite everything, this traitorous maniac remains the choice whom 50% of Republicans still prefer to run as their candidate in 2024.
It is a political reality that defies any possible rational judgment.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.