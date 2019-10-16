Weaknesses in our democracy are being exposed, daily. President Donald Trump has, all by himself, been allowed to upend order in the Mideast, leading to Turkey marching into Syria against our allies, the Kurds, and our shameful abandonment of them. This has caused the Kurds to ally themselves with Bashar al-Assad and Vladimir Putin. And Republicans in Congress stood back and allowed it to happen.
The damage to our world alliances and to progress against ISIS seem irreversible.
We need a weaker presidency. No president should be allowed to make decisions regarding war and troop movements without a majority of both houses of congress approving. Trump did this literally on a whim. His phone call to Turkish President Recep Erdogan was not even supposed to be about Syria and U.S. troops. Apparently Erdogan said he didn’t want our troops there, and Trump just said, “Oh, OK.” Trump has hotels in Turkey. It’s probably relevant to his capitulation.
We need to change the Constitution to explicitly prevent relatives of a president from serving in any capacity in government. No relative of any president should be allowed to run for president in the future to prevent dynasties, which can lead over time to inherited monarchies.
All candidates for any office should be required to make their taxes public for their entire working lives, by law. No relative of any president or congress member should be allowed to work overseas for any foreign company for at least a decade after the office holder leaves office.
No president, Congress member or their relatives should be allowed to directly or indirectly have foreign-owned or controlled business holdings or foreign stocks or bonds.
Tamara Sanders
Shiawassee Township
