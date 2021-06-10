A prominent psychologist was once asked to identify the difference between the neurotic patient and a psychotic one.
He said a person suffering from neuroses will “build a sandcastle in the sky”; but the psychotic individual actually “goes and lives in it.” Donald J. Trump, with his apparent belief that he will be “reinstated” to the presidency, is evidently preparing to move into “the White House in the clouds.” If his emerging state of mind were not so dangerous to our American democracy, it would be comic in the extreme because the very same cult fanatics who vandalized the Capitol on Jan. 6 are willing — yes, eager — to engage in another violent insurrection.
As one Republican-controlled state legislature after another cooperates by passing voter suppression laws to satiate Trump’s “big lie,” the GOP has become the classic enabler of an even grander level of delusion. If allegedly responsible Republican leaders like Sen. Mitch McConnell do not relent — and begin forcefully to speak the truth — the insanity of No. 45 will soon damage us all beyond repair.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.