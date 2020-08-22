A recent letter writer suggested prisoners don’t deserve air-conditioning for their sins of wrongdoing against the public.
I say the writer has a small brain or never read the two local newspapers. They both cover the courts and prison life. Whatever put people in prison was not always the cops, detectives, lawyers, prosecutors or even a judge. Sometimes it’s not even the accused who was found guilty.
Sometimes the law moves too fast to close an important case and misses evidence or is sloppy. That’s when it’s the wrong man or woman condemned to prison for something they never did at all.
It has been mistaken identity or a witness lying to a judge. Many, many facts are involved here.
When that once-free citizen is told they could not have done the crime, they are set free and will receive money for compensation.
Eddie Urban
Owosso
