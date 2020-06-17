Prescott’s Cone Zone is a great place. They have some of the friendliest people you’ll meet and the ice cream is, oh, so good.
It’s a shame people take their immaturity, lack of respect, vandalizing behavior out on folks’ businesses trying to make a difference in the community.
They are putting smiles on so many faces of people as they enjoy their ice cream. These businesses, and all others, are people’s dreams. When they open it’s because these folks want to share their dreams with you.
It’s a shame we have heartless cowards who want to hurt these folks. It’s uncalled for and you should be behind bars.
Ed Wiseley
Bancroft
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.