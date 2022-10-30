Had to kind of chuckle at the letter of how much more a writer had to pay for gas on their trip to Florida compared to Michigan.
Had to kind of chuckle at the letter of how much more a writer had to pay for gas on their trip to Florida compared to Michigan.
Of course the fire at the Indiana refinery had nothing to do with that? Nah.
Or the explosion at the BP refinery that killed two people? Nah.
Or that the oil companies have closed at least five refineries since 2021? Nah.
Or that the refineries are working at 95% capacity and only producing gasoline at a level from eight years ago? Nah.
Or that the increase of 7.3 cents in fuel taxes passed by former Gov. Rick Snyder that was signed in 2015 but not implemented until 2017? Nah. The same bill that raised diesel taxes to match the price of regular fuel and also increases to 26.3 cents in 2017? After that, the fuel tax will increase by 5% or by the inflation rate, whichever is less. The same plan that raised the cost of $100 vehicle registration by $20? Or the oil term “crack spread,” which is the cost of a barrel of crude and it’s finished product,which is now selling at record profit margins? Nah.
Or that refineries are temporarily shutting down to convert to winter blend gasoline? Nah. Have you seen a gas station out of fuel while this alleged gas shortage has been going on? Nah, just record profits for the oil industry.
The GOP are screaming that a pipeline would have saved us? Nah; it is less than 10% done and won’t be finished for years, if not decades by the time legal challenges are taken in to consideration. And even after that, there is no guarantee that the finished product will stay in the United States. In fact, according to the EIA, a majority of it will be returned to Canada, France, and the United Kingdom.
The price of gasoline is based on what party is in office? Nah.
Ray Gadd
Owosso
