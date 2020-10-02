October is National Principals Month. Personally, having worked in three districts, including the last 21 years at Ovid-Elsie Area Schools. I understand the hard work and dedication that goes into running our schools. I am grateful for the service and leadership of Rachelle Parsons, Alicia Ormsbee, Brian Powell, Cory Gavenda and Jason Tokar.
Through visionary leadership and a tireless pursuit of success for each student, these individuals have guided and supported their schools in ways large and small every day. During this challenging school year, their commitment and devotion to Ovid-Elsie Area Schools and our community are keys to the long-term success of our students. As we faced new challenges presented by COVID-19, our principals came through when it mattered most.
National Principals Month is our way of honoring their dedication and thanking them for all they’ve done. Let’s come together to celebrate these heroes of education.
Ryan Cunningham
Superintendent
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.