In the ministry world, I’m a Salvation Army corps officer here in Owosso. But what is a Salvation Army officer? A Salvation Army officer is much like a pastor, administrator, social services coordinator and charity leader rolled into one. It’s a very unique position in society. It’s been a great honor being an officer in Shiawassee County for the last three years. I really love it. Why do I love it so much? Well, I’ll tell you.
Here are the top 10 reasons why I love being a corps officer in The Salvation Army.
10. Walking closely with God — One of the great blessings of being in ministry is learning to walk very closely with God. It’s my job to cultivate that relationship and draw near to God, as He draws near to me. It’s beautiful. The joy of it is overpowering.
9. Being a voice for Christ in the public sphere — One of the main reasons I wanted to be an SA officer was because I wanted to be able to influence the community, not just people who showed up on Sundays.
8. Being in position to help people I would never otherwise meet — In the SA world, we have incredible access to community leaders, hurting people, struggling populations and other people I might never otherwise meet.
7. Meeting people at their lowest moments — When someone is struggling, suffering, miserable, hurting and confused, this is an often a vital moment; when someone is willing to listen to the word of God when at other times they might not. This gives me the opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life. These moments can become a turning point in someone’s story.
6. Using social media to reach people — The Salvation Army is very active on social media, which is great and I’m so pleased to help get the gospel out there and meet human needs on the internet, where so many billions of people interact everyday. It’s a powerful tool to help reach people in need.
5. Providing food by the hundreds and hundreds of pounds — This is really amazing to me, especially with food prices going up, we give out food daily at the corps where I serve, and we move about 4,000 pounds per month, sometimes more. It’s great to help those who are in need, and it’s a great way to have real conversations with people.
4. Drug and alcohol recovery — We host a weekly recovery group, and the Harbor Light program and adult rehabilitation centers can help provide long-term, inpatient care to those struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. Addiction is common in society today, so recovery needs to be readily accessible for those struggling.
3. Fasting and prayer — Hosting prayer groups has been my single favorite ministry activity at the church. Praying together with other Christians for an hour or more has been an experience that blew me away. It’s so powerful when God’s people pray together. When it’s combined with full or Daniel fasting, it’s even more powerful. God is good.
2. Leading small groups — There are many administrative duties in the ministry, but what’s great is getting to lead groups like weekly Bible study, recovery, women’s ministry, and other groups. Sitting down with other Christians and digging into the word is so wonderful, I always love it, and it helps me grow as much as anyone else there.
1. Empowering others to share the gospel and meet needs — I thought that when I became an officer my main job would be sharing the gospel.More and more I’ve realized, my job is to empower the people I serve to share the gospel. It’s been extremely powerful to watch others learn and develop a missional approach to sharing the truth and meeting the needs of others without discrimination.
Lt. Justin Steckbauer
Salvation Army, Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.