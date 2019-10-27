This is in response to a recent letter comparing Donald Trump and John F. Kennedy as two of a kind.
I can only say thank you for a well-thought-out letter. The writer expresses exactly what a lot of Americans are feeling today about the very biased reporting and derogatory terminology used against the president. He ran and was duly elected on certain campaign promises, which he has kept, despite the swamp’s daily barrage of trying to stop him at every turn.
When all the corruption comes to light, only then can our country start to heal.
Brenda Domby
Lennon
