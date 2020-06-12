We are a small local business here in Shiawassee County with deep roots. Growing up as 4-H and FFA members, we feel obligated to give back and support our future generations. If your child, grandchild or student is in 4-H or FFA and has a market project they were planning on showing and selling at the Shiawassee County Fair market auction, we are here to give back to our community during the unfortunate cancellation of the Shiawassee County Fair.
Rescue Me Lawncare and Honey owners Anthony and Tye Karhoff are looking to support a few 4-H and FFA members by purchasing their market projects. We challenge other business owners and elected officials to step forward and help our youth.
Please send letters and pictures about their projects to: Rescue Me Lawncare and Honey Attn: Anthony and Tye Karhoff 5110 E. Exchange Road Bancroft MI 48414.
Anthony Karhoff
Bancroft
