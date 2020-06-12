“If the secret button is pressed because one man has been out-guessed, who will answer?”
That is a line from a Vietnam War era song. The answer is simple, we all will. With that in mind at this time, my heart aches for every senior high school class member in the United States.
My gut churns with anguish when I drive by Emerson Grove in Owosso and see their pictures dotting the landscape. To further the anguish, in watching the Corunna graduating class form a long line of vehicles passing by each school in the system, in remembrance. Both scenarios are reminiscent of things that happen during funerals or other tragic events.
I want to apologize to all graduates for stepping into a broken world, which for lack of leadership around the world, was not of their doing.
“The reason people blame things on the previous generation, is that there’s only one other choice.” Seniors, make your battle cry this: ”Veni, vidi, vici” — I came, I saw, I conquered.
Keith Johnson
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.