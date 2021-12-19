Years ago, an elderly friend of mine told the following story:
When he was in elementary school during World War II, one day the principal addressed the students in every classroom.
He told them that they were no longer required to raise their right hands when they repeated the Pledge of Allegiance. The reason given was that this was how German citizens were required to honor their fuhrer, Adolf Hitler, the dictator of Germany and our mortal enemy.
The principal instructed the students that instead of raising their right hands, they would now place their right hands over their hearts. Hopefully, in the future we will never have to raise our right hands to pay homage to an authoritarian despot.
Frank Davis
Vernon
