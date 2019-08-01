Like the 1970s song about sign blight and injustice in our country, we are having a rash of illegal signs being posted on public access property.
Only the government can legally put up signs on public property. All others are a distraction, unsightly and unfair to those who post their signs according to code. I don’t think most people are concerned about the yard sale or lost pet signs. I am disturbed by the so-called temporary business signs that are a few inches from the road and remain up forever. They only get removed when a snow plow or major windstorm finally knocks them down. Then someone has to pick them up.
Politicians, Realtors and most businesses are usually pretty good about keeping their signs off public access, but many others do not. There is a large sign that advertises fireworks almost touching the curb about 100 yards south of Corunna’s main intersection on M-21. The tent that sold those has long been gone.
Owosso has a wide variety of signs on the public access on M-21. The county has them peppered everywhere. We don’t need asphalt repair, roofing, or on-sale signs that are butted up to the road. The worst offenders put their advertisement up under a stop sign. A few years ago, a rural internet company put out hundreds of signs in Shiawassee County, four to every intersection, including dirt roads. That is just wrong.
Everyone has a right to put a sign on their private property as long as they know where the public access starts. Consumers Energy does not give permission for anyone to put signs on their utility poles but you see these huge business signs attached to some because the energy giant has other priorities than to police their poles.
President Lyndon Johnson’s wife, Lady Bird, tried to address this back in the mid-’60s with her Beautify America program that fought against signs that took away from nature’s elegance. Let’s try to take a small step in this direction and get the illegal signs removed ahead of the onslaught of new signs that are coming with the next presidential election.
Robert Mogg
Owosso
