I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the three writers who had letters printed Thursday’s editorial page. I fully support their views.
I would very much like to hear the views of those who do not support the idea that assault-style guns should be only used by soldiers and officers of law enforcement. If there is a logical reason for civilians to own them, please enlighten me without the usual “guns don’t kill people, people do” or “I just want one for target practice.”
Many people like to hunt game and/or feel the need to protect their family. I support their right to do so. But having semi-automatic rifles and similar weapons are not needed for these purposes.
I will be contacting my federal representatives to express my views on this subject. I suggest you do likewise.
Larry Alpert
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.