Dec. 24, 1966; Camp LeJeune, N.C.
I remember how “down” I felt. First Christmas away from home and ill with a cold and fever. I and my Marine buddy, Nick, who was also about to experience his first Christmas away from home, began to talk.
Out of the blue, he says, “We can’t spend Christmas here; let’s go somewhere.” But where? What about Washington, D.C., we thought? Neither of us had ever been there or thought we’d ever get there. We had just enough money for round-trip bus tickets, but almost none for meals and lodging. This was crazy. But the next day was Christmas.
As we left the Jacksonville bus station, the cold “chill-you-to-the-bone” rain transitioned to snow. Further north we went, the heavier the snow. (and sicker I was)
We arrived at the D.C. terminal at 2300 (11 p.m.). It was dark and still snowing heavily. The weather wasn’t too big a deal for me, a kid from Michigan. But Nick was from west Texas. I was convinced he thought we’d gone to the Klondike. We did not know where in D.C. we were or if we’d be able to find a place we could afford to stay. So, we started to walk, snow getting deeper and deeper by the step.
I found out years later that that snow storm was one of the worst in D.C.’s history up to that time. With our feet nearly numb, we spotted a Rescue Mission: two bucks a piece. I don’t know what we would have done if that place had not been right where it was or the price so low.
Next morning, Christmas Day, we put on our still-wet shoes and headed outside. The streets and walks were covered with more than 6 inches of snow. Our plan had been to walk all over, visit every site we could before heading back to LeJeune in the afternoon. But there was so much snow. It was going to take forever to get anywhere on foot. So, we decided to pool our money and get a taxi to take us to only one place: The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Problem was, where to find a taxi?
All the photos I’d ever seen of D.C. showed bustling crowds, taxis everywhere. That day, the streets were empty. Then, out of nowhere, came a taxi, slipping and sliding through two-tracks; we hailed him down. He told us the fare to the Tomb of the Unknown. We could just afford it.
When we got there, he told us where to walk to see the changing of the guard, and said he’d wait for us in the cab. I kept my fingers crossed that he wouldn’t leave the meter on. We were broke. At one of Washington’s most visited sites, there were only two people that day to witness the changing of the guard; me and Nick. When we returned to the cab, the cabbie asked us where else we’d like to go. We told him we were Marines from Camp Lejeune and could not afford to go anywhere else. He asked us when we were going to Vietnam. We told him we would not know until our graduation from training in January. Then, he said, “Tell you what, it’s pretty slow today; I’ll take you guys wherever you want to go; no charge.”
Right then, I knew Santa Claus didn’t always wear a red suit and drive a sleigh. That day he was a cabbie in D.C. He even got out of the cab and walked with us to the monuments, all the while giving us the history. We had a private tour guide. Of all the monuments we visited that day, there was no one else there except me, Nick and the cabbie.
Over the decades since then, I have been to D.C. many times; personal and business. But no matter what the reason, I never forgot that first trip. It reinforced for me what Christmas is all about. I only wish I’d gotten the name of that cabbie. If you are still out there, thank you.”
Charles Robertson
Owosso
EDITOR’S NOTE: Robertson’s letter is reprinted from Leatherneck Magazine, December 2005 edition. He was stationed at Disbursing School, BDCC-1167, Marine Corps Base, Camp Lejeune, N.C.
Thank you for sharing that wonderful story, hopefully the cabbie received that thank you message. Thank you to all of our Veterans for your service, many prayers and blessings. Prayers and blessings also to everyone across the world.
