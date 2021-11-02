Debora Sue Thomas

Age 64, a loving wife, mother, Nana, sister, and friend, passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Debbie was born Oct. 20, 1957, in Owosso, to Harold and Patricia Deisler. She graduated from Owosso High School in 1975.
She met her husband David while working at G&L in Owosso. They were married Aug. 4, 2001, at the lighthouse in South Haven. She was currently working at Magna Powertrain in Lansing. Debbie enjoyed crafting, crocheting, camping, reading, and spending time with her four honeybees.
Debbie is survived by her husband David; daughters Holly (Brent) Schultz, of Corunna, Brandy Morrow, of Hudsonville, and Brittany (Adam) Clements, of Owosso; fur babies Sweetie Pea, Romeo and Little Man; mother Patricia Deisler, of Fenton; siblings Julia Scott, of Fenton, David Deisler, of Corunna, and Kevin (Jeanette) Deisler, of Clio; grandsons Clayton, Parker and Everett; granddaughter fur baby Sally; and several nieces, nephews and close friends.
She was predeceased by her grandparents; her father Harold; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and niece Tiffany.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Memorial Healthcare Hospice.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
The family will receive visitors from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 and from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, 520 W. Main St. in Owosso.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
