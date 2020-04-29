I, we, we poor people are suffering from the demise of the good and tasteful foods of our yesterdays.
Remember the family dinners, the cherished family recipes, the luscious and nutritious food of grandma’s cookery? So much of it has fallen by the wayside. Thanks in part to the coronavirus.
However, it hasn’t been just the coronavirus that has undercut the glories of our yesterdays. Family break-ups, high mobility, food franchises by restaurants and institutions with their tendency for emphasis on quantity as opposed to quality have contributed. The more-for-your-buck appeal is not necessarily a bad idea, but too often results in less quality. We’re between a rock and a hard place when it comes to quality food.
So it is with financially better-off citizens. In spite of their higher purchasing power they, too, are suffering the emergence of the coronavirus. They can’t simply dine out and enjoy the fruits of a first class chef in the manner they would like. Takeouts, drive-thrus and deliveries? No way. Everyone is suffering.
But there is the in-between, the fundamentals, those good foods and recipes carelessly forgotten or discarded in favor of what many call progress. It is not progress. It’s crap.
Bring the past back. Thumbs down on diets and the products and processing of the many food processors. Note the heavy emphasis on sweets and junk foods in restaurants and home cooking, and on store shelves.
How about bringing back something as simple as animal fat? Forget the goodness of a ham steak and elect for a fat, smoked ham with the fat and skin intact, and doing away with the processed skin resulting in chicharrones. What’s going on with the disappearance of fresh side pork? Must it always be just lean, processed bacon?
Give us a break from the down-turns of the coronavirus. Hopefully, soon, let us eat and live more like our forefathers. What wouldn’t I give for a simple well-made meat loaf, or a country-fried steak with real mashed potatoes and sausage gravy, a good clam chowder or a hash made from good roast beef with vegetables well prepared, and on-and-on?
Aside from the coronavirus restrictions, the nexus of the problem lies between what “is” and what “should be.” Ordinary people are not aware of the difference, not experiencing the cooking of good foods by good cooks, as opposed to the cooking of great chefs in great restaurants.
As an example of “not knowing the difference,” my late wife, Patricia, and I, about eight years ago, ordered coney islands at a local restaurant. We asked for mustard and onions on the coney dogs. Upon taking the first bite of the coneys, the waitress came back and inquired as to how everything is. I told her the onions were not fresh. She said, “Yes, they are, I saw them cutting them up yesterday.” She was unaware, not really knowing what “is” and what “should be,” much like a lot of her unaware customers who, for whatever reason, eat without complaining.
In a higher-class restaurant, a waitress would have said something like, “Oh, I’m sorry.” Then made some kind of effort to reconcile the situation.
It’s time, especially during this coronavirus, to think about bringing back grandma’s cooking (grandpa was too busy working outside to be in the kitchen) and realize fancy food, expensive food, is not the solution, nor is fast food or being unaware.
I complain, I groan and moan, yet, in my value system I’m not an elitist or a nitpicker. Just an ordinary guy starving to death for the great food of yesteryears.
Donald Bearup
Corunna
