In a recent letter to the editor headlined, “President is right to call press enemy of the people,” the writer challenged my previous contribution in which I claimed the president was violating his oath of office by attacking our constitutional right of a free press.
The main point of the writer’s argument was that the press must present a balanced view of the news. The question is, who determines what is a balanced view?
According to President Donald Trump, any press statement that agrees with him is balanced, and any statement that does not is deemed unbalanced or “fake news.”
The writer’s view of a balanced press is a false interpretation of a free press. The true purpose of a free press is to present all views, not just the ones that agree with the leader of our nation. It is left to each citizen to determine what is the truth.
In my letter, I also stated Trump has claimed he can do anything as the president, thus stating he is above the law. With this claim, he is assuming the role of a dictator.
Dictators cannot have any opposition and thus they suppress all forms of dissent, including freedom of the press. A free press is one of checks and balances that we have in our nation to expose corrupt leaders.
At the time of the Watergate scandal, then-President Richard Nixon made the same claim that he could do anything as president. It was the investigative journalism of reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein of the Washington Post that exposed the corruption of the Nixon presidency.
When Trump states the press is the enemy of the people, he is attempting to shift the focus off of his own corruption, which is currently being exposed by our free press.
Kenneth King
Owosso
(0) comments
