Ever heard of smallpox or polio? Know of anyone who ever contracted either disease? It’s doubtful.
Both scourges, along with many others, have been eliminated by the use of vaccines. Better living through science and chemistry.
However, substances proven to be hazardous to one’s health are prolific, thanks to powerful lobbies that bend the ears and stuff the pockets of those they have bought and sent to Washington, D.C. Material Safety Data Sheets and ‘the fine print’ warn of the dangers of countless compounds contaminating our environment. Heck, medication disclaimers make the cure seem worse than the disease that they’re prescribed for.
So I’m baffled by the reticence of those leery/unwilling to be inoculated with something that would enable society to return to some semblance of normalcy. Personal freedom has been politicized. The former president would not divulge the fact that his family was secretly poked — even though he can rightfully claim a hand in its development while simultaneously denying the science for its basis.
His inability to acknowledge the severity of the situation is his legacy and the true measure of his incompetency. His avoidance of a mask and protocols that may have prevented him from contracting COVID-19 ensured his infection. That he survived relatively unscathed was a testament to the treatment he received, not the superman image he hoped to project.
Had he taken the threat seriously, it’s likely this would be in the rear-view mirror instead of an economy-crippling catastrophe. I think that those unwilling to be vaccinated should not be eligible for any economic stimulus. This would be easily accomplished by requiring proof of vaccination in order to qualify for the benefits.
Failure to comply should demand full restitution of funds already received — similar to the penalty assessed to those accused of Social Security fraud.
I know my appearance is improved by the addition of a mask. But while in public please feel free to ignore the recommendation to wear a mask — so long as you promise not to exhale.
Mike Martin
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.