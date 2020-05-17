I think it’s more than apparent that it’s time for the United States to divest itself from China.
I don’t mean just pharmaceutically, but manufacturing and food also. There does not exist anything that we get from China right now that we can’t manufacture here. We have the manpower and the facilities right here, including empty buildings and factories.
We need American business owners to pack up their tooling and bring these jobs and products back for the sake of our economy and country. China has proven itself over and over to be less than trustworthy. This is not a process that will take years to implement, we just need to take that first step.
Write your congressmen, congresswomen and Senators and let them know you’re waiting.
Bill Domby
Lennon
Yes, we need to fight for this, work together to bring these jobs back where they belong! Let's all take a few minutes and write the higher ups, let's get things moving. No pain, no gain.
I agree.
