To Don Galardi and all of those who are terrified of the president’s latest boogeymen:
The Mexicans weren’t coming to get you. The Muslims weren’t coming to get you. Black Lives Matter protesters aren’t coming to get you. The Marxists don’t even exist.
Every few years, certain members of the GOP resurrect these nonexistent monsters to scare old ladies and increase ratings. In the meantime, we really do have 150,000 Americans dead. The president is too busy complaining about television ratings, poll numbers and unfair treatment to acknowledge the loss.
Russian President Vladmir Putin was paying Taliban fighters to assassinate American soldiers. Our president has been 100 percent silent on the topic. We are in the middle of a dire national emergency and you are allowing fanciful fears to distract you.
You are allowing him divide the country even further.
Ann Gamboe Hall
Rush Township
