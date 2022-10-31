I would like to take a momentary break from the political midterm madness to offer a “shout out” to a group of workers who deserve everyone’s support and thanks: Owosso’s municipal workers. With the first wave of curbside annual leaf pick-up underway, I’d like to thank those workers for the terrific job they are doing.
Naturally, not many of us like paying city taxes, but let’s take a moment and appreciate what those taxes support. Many surrounding townships and municipalities require leaves to be bundled in bags for pick-up — not so in the city of Owosso. Just get your leaves to the curb on the stated date and the city workers will pick them up. The workers do a thorough, professional job and those of us with many trees in our yards can count on them to show up a few times each fall.
