When you were a child your imagination was able to create fictitious places where you played the role of a fireman, princess or police officer. It was fun, memorable, and in some capacity still ingrained into the person you are today.
This past weekend I had an interaction with an individual who made me and, more importantly my 4-year-old son, feel that same passion and wonderment.
I was involved in a traffic incident in which I was totally at fault. After making sure everyone was uninjured, I called the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office to report the crash. While waiting, my family and the driver I collided with got to know each other. I felt terrible for ruining someone else’s day, especially at the beginning of a holiday weekend, but was thankful no one needed medical attention.
As the deputy arrived on scene, I was nervous and anxious that I would receive a citation and hoping for it all to end quickly so we could go home and begin the process with our insurance provider. The window of the police cruiser rolled down and a white cowboy hat appeared. I could tell he was a veteran of his craft and certain of who he is. That confidence put me and my wife at ease.
He asked if we were all OK and then for documentation. As the situation progressed, he began asking questions about who we were, where we are from and what our plans were for the long weekend. He made a few small jabs at my driving skill, breaking the ice and making us all laugh.
My son wasn’t timid as he usually is with strangers. He was curious, comfortable and I could see the excitement building in his eyes. This deputy had captivated my son’s attention. He didn’t place blame; he was genuine in his approach and simply wanted to make sure we all were safe and would be able to get home in that same condition.
He was truly protecting and serving our community.
Before leaving he insisted the other driver accept a homemade blanket to sit on for protection from the glass broken in the vehicle. He provided my son some sheriff’s stickers and his choice of a stuffed animal from the backseat of his cruiser.
As the deputy was responding to another call I approached his window with an outstretched right hand. He shook it while we looked each other square in the eye. No words needed to be exchanged.
It’s becoming more and more rare to meet individuals like him. We’re all so busy that taking the time to just be a good person gets lost on all of us. He provided my whole family with an experience not soon forgotten. For those few minutes spent with him, I was optimistic, full of confidence and hope that everything will be alright as long as we have men like him being an example for kids like my son.
Thank you so very much Deputy Craig Lawson. A routine traffic incident for you has restored some faith in a time of need for this family and that will not go unnoticed. You are a good man.
Jeremiah J. Saier
East Lansing
