The city and county have sure changed in the past couple of months.
We’ve got a barber who doesn’t believe in the law — so he can write another book about how he beat the law.
We’ve got a judge and a sheriff who don’t enforce the state laws.
We’ve got what looks like young college kids protesting. Half of them don’t know why. I wonder what they’re learning in college.
We’ve got the head of the school board being forced to resign because of some comment he made. When I was in the Marines back in the 1950s, we were told we were helping to make America free. That means free speech. Boy, how that has changed.
I wonder what’s next. I know, probably the city and county will have to change their names. We don’t want to offend the Indians. The world will never be the same.
Joe Nowacki
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.