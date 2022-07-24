Where is the morality of these politicians? Kevin Rinke, Brian BeGole and Ryan Kelley. They are all on record in the philosophy of the character who led the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. “It’ll be wild!”
Rinke has ran an ad on TV stating only dead people vote for Democrats. I’m 84 and until I have my last breath I’ll vote Democrat.
