According to the Associated Press report, “Cars scarce and prices up during chip shortage,” an ongoing global semiconductor shortage has caused supply and demand to work together in elevating vehicle prices, which is the opposite of how the “law” of supply and demand is supposed to work.
The article states that the average new vehicle price paid is now $40,000. There are Argus-Press readers who probably paid roughly that price for their first homes.
Another unfortunate side effect of the chip shortage is that the lack of new inventory for new vehicles, due to diminished production, is causing an unprecedented surge in demand for used vehicles. This means that low income people who lack access to reliable transportation can not commute to a place of employment or even the grocery store.
It would behoove the Chamber of Commerce, along with local government officials, to focus on increasing the availability of public transportation. Low-income workers typically can’t afford automotive repairs in addition to car payments and insurance expenses. As of now, the burden of transportation costs falls entirely on workers.
If businesses are serious about hiring reliable workers, then they should be acutely focused on improving the infrastructure that their employees need in order to sustain employment. Businesses must begin to collectively shoulder their fair share of workers’ peripheral expenses related to infrastructure.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
Well said, an absolute need. Thank you!
