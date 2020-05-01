Yesterday in New York City the Navy “Blue Angels” — combined with the Air Force “Thunderbirds” — flew over ground zero in a tribute to the health care folks that are literally killing themselves to save all of us.
For a few heavenly moments, these “soldiers” looked up and “soared” with the glory of their sacrifices. As in the worst days of World War II, millions of Americans gave up the easy, pleasurable life to support our troops around the world. In those days, we didn’t shout “Liberate Michigan” from its duty; or say, “It’s my constitutional right to go the movies.” We all answered the call of patriotism to support our men and women in uniform; and get the job done.
Today, the uniforms are scrubs! And to those who cannot find the courage to make a few sacrifices (in order that today’s men and women in uniform can see our commitment) — I say: how dare you fail your country at this time of emergency?
Thomas Smith
Durand
