When I joined the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners in 2018, I understood the compensation package to be $10,000 salary, $25 for each commissioner committee meeting, $45 for the commissioner board meetings, $25 for township meetings, MTA meetings, and in-county board meetings, and $45 for out-of-county boards.
This was communicated verbally, not in writing.
In December 2019, we voted to raise per diems for county-appointed boards to $50 for in-county boards and $65 for out-of-county boards, and for meetings lasting longer than four hours. I voted for that raise because the case was made that it’s difficult to get citizens to serve on these boards. I felt uncomfortable that this also gave commissioners a raise, but didn’t want to vote no for our citizens.
With additional per diems, commissioners’ annual compensation now falls between $15,820 to $17,560, depending on the number of committees on which each commissioner serves.
Recently, I learned that in addition to these meetings, some commissioners are submitting other types of events for reimbursement, including phone calls, ribbon cuttings, one-on-one meetings with department heads, volunteer events for area nonprofits, other community meetings, administrative work, township meetings outside their district, etc. Sometimes commissioners charge $25 for these, sometimes $50, and sometimes $65 for these “meetings.”
My question: If these events are paid per diem, what is the $10,000 to $11,000 annual salary for?
Perhaps more concerning is that the motion on which we voted in December 2019 as recorded on the meeting agendas, recorded in the minutes, and available to hear on video is not the same as the resolution signed by Chairman Jeremy Root following those meetings. The Dec. 12, 2019, meeting minutes reflect that we voted to increase county board appointments effective Jan. 1, 2020. It was clearly communicated that those rates would not apply to commissioners’ meetings. However, the signed resolution contains a line that says, “except that this action shall not apply to Board of Commissioner meetings until Jan. 1, 2021.”
In effect, the board is set to receive another raise on Jan. 1, 2021, in the amount of $170 per month, or $2,040 per year, which equates to approximately a 12% raise.
I ran for this office with a promise to increase accountability and transparency. I will continue to deliver on that promise. I am running unopposed in this election and am grateful for your continued support.
Marlene Webster
Owosso
