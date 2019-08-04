The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office would like to applaud the jury’s recent guilty verdict on all charges against Doran Tashawn Duncan in the 35th Circuit Court trial.
Our hearts continue to go out to the Ramos family during this difficult time.
The Sheriff’s Office and the Prosecutor’s Office were always confident our actions were appropriate when rendering the discovered weapon safe and securing it as evidence.
It is shameful to know the individuals operating several social media sites and hiding themselves behind anonymity used this tragedy as an opportunity for political gain and to promote their own personal agenda. Their personal character attacks against the Sheriff’s Office and devoted members of our staff are extremely deceitful, misleading and in many cases, outright lies.
Sadly, as the election year approaches, this unethical behavior will undoubtedly continue.
I would like to urge everyone not to be manipulated by the false information these people are posting and to please seek out the real and complete truth. I continue to have an open-door policy and welcome any questions anyone may have.
Sheriff Brian BeGole
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.