Regarding Ryan Weiss’ opinion piece on July 14, I sense a bias toward anyone who expresses a right-leaning view in The Argus-Press.
Writers must educate themselves to ask questions, be open-minded and not write amateurish, inane, snide remarks not based on facts and data.
Interview the people you write about, you might indeed find them likable and reasonable in their views.
And for the record, Karl’s latest book signings were worth it. Have you read any of his books Ryan?
Carolyn Manke
Owosso
Editor’s note: Weiss’ commentary was his opinion about the status of high school football because people are not following state guidelines concerning COVID-19. It should be noted that Carolyn Manke is the wife of Karl Manke.
"Writers must educate themselves to ask questions, be open-minded and not write amateurish, inane, snide remarks not based on facts and data." ~ Carolyn Manke
I re-read Mr. Wiess' commentary. I found the reference's to your husband to be factual.
Karl did go against the executive order and re-opened.
Karl did profit by approximately $100k via GoFundMe.
Karl used this attention to self-promote his books.
Karl did sell merchandise.
Karl did profit from his choices.
FACTS/TRUTH aren't "amateurish, inane, snide".
