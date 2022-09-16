Do we need to deprogram the Trump cult and detox? After two years in the Marines and four years in the U.S. Navy, I’m not ready for a dictatorship. The pen is mightier than the sward. Don’t lay back, the Owosso Argus-Press is here for the truth and voice of the people.
Is a conservative Republican self-righteous; uncompromising; no abortions; death to taxes and anti-union?
Do they all have a narcissistic personality disorder in which they:
n Have excessive feelings of self-importance?
n React to criticism with rage?
n Take advantage of other people?
n Disregard the feelings of others?
n Are preoccupied with fantasies of success, power, beauty and intelligence?
The next election is serious, between democracy and dictatorship. That is why the state representative election is serious. Sheriff Brian BeGole has opened up his personality by begging Trump’s support.
A vote for Mark Zacharda, a true Democrat who is behind good jobs; an honest, hard-working farmer who wants all people to have economic opportunities. He has your back. Back Mark Zacharda and also back The Argus-Press. We need them sincerely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.