One of the greatest threats to this country is the vicious anti-white racism used by the Democrats and media to destroy Donald Trump. This anti-white racism is being used to threaten people who have conservative beliefs. The goal is to criminalize conservatives and use that as an excuse to put opponents into slave labor and kill them.
The Jan. 6 incident was not an attack on the Constitution. It was a legal rebellion against communism and tyranny.
Joe Biden, the media and Democrats have done nothing to heal division in this country. All they care about is brainwashing and bribing voters in order to win another election. They only care about power, not what is right.
Labeling people as racists is just a form of abuse to justify crimes against people.
Trump and his supporters may be idiots, but this is no excuse for Democrats and the media to try to cause another civil war.
Charles Bursch
Corunna
(1) comment
To the point truth. Thank you.
