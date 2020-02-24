I would like to congratulate the Curwood Castle staff for acquiring a painting by the famous illustrator, Frank Hoffman, a painting that purportedly was once owned by James Oliver Curwood.
I also wish to correct an error in the recent Argus-Press article concerning the acquisition.
The sub-heading in the article states: “Painting that illustrated 1910 Curwood book to hang in castle.”
The 1910 Curwood novel cited in the article, “The Danger Trail,” was illustrated (both dust wrapper and internal plates) by Charles Livingston Bull, not Frank Hoffman.
The Hoffman painting certainly looks remarkably similar to the painting by Bull that was chosen to illustrate the dust wrapper for “The Danger Trai.” This is just an educated guess, but I would suggest that Bobbs Merrill Company (publishers of the first edition of “The Danger Trail”) asked for submissions from illustrators based upon a description of what they were looking for to illustrate “The Danger Trail” dust wrapper.
Bull and Hoffman were competing for illustration jobs at the time, although Hoffman was just breaking into the business as he was born in 1888, making him only 21 or 22 at the time.
Bull, the more experienced illustrator was chosen to illustrate the dust wrapper and the internal plates for “The Danger Trail.” Hoffman did go on to illustrate 4 novels by Curwood beginning with “Kazan” in 1914.
David White
Ishpeming
