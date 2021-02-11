The opening of Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial on Tuesday marked a truly bizarre moment in our history. For one, the jury hearing the arguments — the Senate — had been witnesses to the criminality and subjects of the threat posed by the lawbreaking. Even stranger, the trial venue was the scene of the crime. Two died there.
But a more subtle and puzzling moment should not go unnoticed as we try to understand these complex events. A stark, but unintended, verity was revealed when former Presdient Donald Trump’s chief defense attorney, Bruce Castor, introduced himself to the Senate. To appreciate this incident in full, please allow me to digress and give it context.
Students of psychology will be familiar with Sigmund Freud’s discovery of an odd bit of human behavior he termed parapraxis, or “slips of the tongue.” This occurs when the unconscious speaks, and overrides, a consciously intended word. Many years ago in my therapy practice I worked with a couple, long married, who asked me for help. Now that their last child had graduated college and started her own family they were struggling to overcome a looming mood of disconnection.
This was a classic “empty nest” situation where a couple who had been a good team as parents suddenly found themselves lacking a fund of intimacy to call on now that they had to function alone, as husband and wife. After a month of sessions they were struggling to face the fact that they were both feeling lost. Hidden feelings and old unspoken resentments were simmering. Part of my work centered on helping them see that their usual habits of denying conflicts weren’t working anymore. They’d need to trust that more honesty would be hard but possibly redeeming. But the wife was adamant that their problems were slight and that they didn’t need counseling. She was willing to settle for less; him, not.
When people discover that old patterns of denial are actually hurting them, they always get more anxious. We know how to do the old dance. However will we manage a new one? The wife came to the fourth session looking disgruntled and very tense. I knew she would need to attack or discount me to preserve her defensive stance, but her keyed up anxiety level gave me hope. It was a positive sign. This hour could see some movement if handled right.
In an exasperated tone she looked at her husband and said, “I think Mr. Glenn is overstating our problems. Really, our marriage is gone.” A horrified look appeared on her face. “No, no! I mean our marriage is good.”
The husband was capable of greater self-honesty at that point and knew exactly what she meant. A heart-wrenching moment of truth descended as they looked at each other and broke down. He comforted her though her sobs. Finally, she pulled herself together and we three sat quiet. With a big smile, I congratulated her.
“Way to go, you just had a breakthough,” I said. “Now real therapy can begin. The marriage is gone. Now let’s see if we can get it back.”
In the next six months they created a whole new bond and built a good and lively nest for themselves in middle age.
Now what could this possibly have to do with Tuesday’s trial? A most telling moment came when Trump’s attorney introduced himself by saying, “I am the lead prosecutor, ah … lead council for the 45th president.” Then, chagrined, he tried to walk back his slip. Thus was revealed the fix this poor guy was in.
It’s supreme honesty when you admit right off the bat that you wish you were on the other team. What followed was likely the most inept and meandering lawyering ever seen in the Senate chamber. After much vague rambling, he finished with, “(If you) actually think that President Trump committed a criminal offense … you go and arrest him.”
And this was a defense summary? Neither of Trump’s attorneys even addressed the main thrust of the indictment: that he incited and promoted a seditious riot. The real lead prosecutor, Jamie Raskin, with mastery and aplomb, made it plain that the befuddled Mr. Castor had no case at all. Mr. Trump watched, and reportedly, fumed.
The illusive truth always lurks in human affairs, no matter how we want to avoid it. In crisis times, watch and listen carefully. When the unconscious finally finds its voice, truth will win out. Revelation and truer understanding can ensue. Make no mistake, when Mr. Castor misspoke, in readiness to lie, he acknowledged the reality that no defense is possible for what this man has done. None.
I find it sad that Mr. Trump would never understand, or even care, about this.
David Glenn
Byron
